Millet Cakes, Summer Squashes: Here's The Menu For PM Modi's State Dinner

The dishes were on display at White House for media preview.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US, is set to attend a State Dinner hosted by the First Couple Bidens on Thursday.

US First Lady Jill Biden worked with guest chef Nina Curtis and other White House chefs to prepare the menu for the State Dinner, reported ANI.

At a media preview at the White House, ahead of the State Dinner that will be hosted for PM Narendra Modi, dishes that will be served have been put on display.



The menu includes lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes, marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake, the report said.

"We are very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the international year of millet. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu," said Nina Curtis.

The State Dinner will be followed by a performance by Grammy-winning musician Joshua Bell.

"His performance will be followed by Penn Masala - a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania who are bringing a little piece of my hometown to the White House along with songs inspired by the sounds of India," said Jill Biden.

PM Modi reached Washington on Wednesday after leading a grand record-setting yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York. Besides the State Dinner, he will also attend a series of meetings with industry leaders in Washington.