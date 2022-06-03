Congress Leader Slammed For 'Wokeness' Dig At Woman Marrying Herself

Congress leader Milind Deora made the remark after a Gujarat girl announced plans to marry herself

Congress leader Milind Deora's swipe at "wokeness" after a Gujarat girl announced plans to marry herself drew a sharp counter on Twitter, as a user flagged superstitious rituals such as marrying trees on astrologers' advice.

Sharing a news report about Kshama Bindu, a 24-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara who has said she would marry herself on June 11, Mr Deora tweeted, "I have said it before -- 'wokeness' borders on insanity. Let's hope it stays far, far away from India."

In the comments section, many agreed with the Congress leader and others were confused on how to react. But one user came up with sharp reply.

Mr. Deora, we live in a country where women born under the influence of Mars must marry banana plants, peepal trees, dogs and clay pots so their negative influence is not transferred to their future husbands. If "wokeness" is insanity, what do you call these customary practices? — Mario da Penha ????????????️‍???? (@mleccha) June 2, 2022

Announcing her decision of "sologamy" -- meaning marriage to self --, Ms Bindu said she would be marrying herself by undergoing traditional rituals of a Hindu wedding on June 11.

Experts, however, said that a 'sologamy' or self-marriage would not have any legal standing in India.

Ms Bindu has said she wished to break stereotypes and inspire others who are "tired of finding true love." The 24-year-old, who identifies as bisexual, also claimed that her marriage will be the first instance of sologamy in India.

"At one point in my life, I realised that I don't require a prince charming because I am my own queen. I want the wedding day, but not the next day. That is why I have decided to marry myself on June 11. I will dress up like a bride, take part in rituals, my friends will attend my wedding and then I will come back to my house instead of going with the groom," she told reporters.

A working professional, Ms Bindu has said her mother, who lives in another city, has given her consent for this unusual "groom-less" wedding.