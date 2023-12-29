'Mili-Juli Sarkar' vs BJP, People's Choice For 2024 Is Clear: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said his guarantee is not a formula for winning polls, but the trust of the poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the choice of people is the BJP and there is a consensus among them that the country does not need a "mili-juli sarkar" as an era of such governments resulted in loss of optimism and gave a bad image to India.

Exuding confidence about the 2024 general election, PM Modi in an interview to India Today magazine said there is a consensus among the people, experts, opinion makers and friends from the media that "our country doesn't need a mili-juli sarkar".

"We have lost 30 years due to instability resulting from mili-juli sarkar. People have seen the lack of governance, appeasement politics, corruption in the era of mili-juli sarkar. This resulted in loss of optimism and confidence among the people and gave a bad image to India in the world. So, naturally the choice of the people is the BJP," PM Modi said.

His comments assume significance, coming ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in which the opposition INDIA bloc is set to challenge the BJP.

PM Modi said his guarantee is not a formula made for winning elections, but it is the trust of the poor. "Today, every poor person in the country knows that Modi will not back down from his duty. This trust of the poor also gives me the energy that even if I completely exhaust myself or push myself over my limit, I would not let this trust be violated," he said.

PM Modi said to make India developed by 2047, the focus will be on GYAN -- "G for Garib, Y for Yuva, A for Annadata, N for Nari Shakti".

Discussing 'Viksit Bharat @2047', PM Modi drew parallels between the 1922-1947 period and the next 25 years.

"From 1922 to the period up to 1947, everyone wanted to contribute towards the freedom movement. I see a similar optimism among the people to make India a developed country by the time we celebrate 100 years of independence. This energy is my driving force," PM Modi said. "Hum GYAN pe dhyaan denge (we will focus on GYAN)..." he added

On the BJP selecting fresh faces as Chief Ministers of three heartland states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh - PM Modi said it may appear like a fresh trend, but it is not new for the party.

The Prime Minister said he himself is the best example of this practice within the BJP. PM Modi pointed out that when he became Gujarat Chief Minister, he had no prior administrative experience and was not even elected to the assembly.

"Most of the other parties today are parivarvadi (dynastic) parties and these find this democratic churn difficult," PM Modi said, adding the BJP is a cadre-based party, driven by a clear mission and has the ability to nurture multiple generations of leadership at the same time.

On why the BJP is not ruling in any of the big southern and eastern states, PM Modi pointed to the party's expanding footprint in the country. there is no corner of the country where our party does not have support".

"From local bodies in Kerala to being the principal opposition in many states, our party is doing robust work among the people," he said.

With inputs from PTI