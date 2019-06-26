Mike Pompeo To Meet PM Modi, Foreign Minister In Delhi Today: 10 Points

Mike Pompeo's visit marks the third visit to India by a State Secretary during the Trump administration.

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks in New Delhi today. Terrorism, H1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of the US sanctions on buying oil from Iran, will be among the key issues that the two leaders will discuss. Mr Pompeo's visit is the first high-level visit from any country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stunning victory in the national election. During his visit, the top Trump administration will also meet PM Modi.