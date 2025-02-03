"How Can We Allow...": Gandhi Siblings Speak Out On Kerala Teen's Suicide

Amid the outrage over a 15-year-old's suicide in Kerala's Kochi, allegedly after he was ragged at school, Congress MPs and siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have said the loss of the young life was heartbreaking and said those responsible for the tragedy must be held accountable.

Mihir Ahammed died by suicide on January 15 after jumping from their 26th-floor flat in Kochi's Thripunithara, barely an hour after he returned from school. His mother Rajna PM has alleged that after Mihir's death, she and her husband learnt that Mihir was brutally ragged and bullied by some schoolmates.

"Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day. He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. These acts of cruelty broke him in ways we cannot fathom." Mihir's mother said he was also bullied for his skin colour. Police registered a case of suicide after Mihir's death, but his mother wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police chief, seeking a thorough probe into her son's death. Kerala Police have now set up a special team to probe the case.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said "bullying is not harmless; it destroys lives".

"The tragic loss of Mihir Ahammed to suicide due to bullying in a Kerala school is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his family. No child should endure what Mihir faced. Schools must be safe havens for children yet he suffered relentless torment. Those responsible -both bullies and those who failed to act - must be held accountable," he said in a post on X.

"Bullying isn't harmless; it destroys lives. Parents must teach kindness, love, empathy, and the courage to speak up. Believe your child if they say they're being bullied, and intervene if they are the bully," Mr Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP from Kerala's Wayanad and Mr Gandhi's sister, said the letter written by Mihir's mother describing what he went through was "heartbreaking". "As mothers, all we wish for, is the safety and happiness of our children. I cannot even imagine the pain and anger she must feel to know that her child was tortured and hounded in the way she has described. Her fight for justice is an act of bravery and fortitude," she said in a post on X.

"The school authorities should have the courage to acknowledge the reality of this crime, accept responsibility and not attempt to cover it up. It is their duty, and the duty of the state government to do all they can to provide justice for Mihir," Ms Gandhi said.

She asked, "How can we allow children to be subjected to this kind of cruelty and criminality and do nothing? It's about time strict laws are brought in to prevent ragging and protect young people who deserve safety and support as they build their futures. My heart goes out to you Rajna, I stand with you in your fight for justice."

Mihir's mother has also criticised the school's response. "When I approached the school authorities with evidence and demanded accountability, they only informed me that the information was forwarded to the police. I strongly believe they are attempting to cover up these incidents to protect the school's reputation," she said.

Top actors have spoken out against the ragging culture in the wake of Mihir's death. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said the news had "absolutely shattered" her. "It's 2025. Yet, we've lost another bright young life, snuffed out because a few individuals, filled with hate and venom pushed someone to the brink!"

She said Mihir's death is a 'reminder that bullying, harassment, and ragging are not just 'harmless traditions' or 'rites of passage'. "They are violence - psychological, emotional, and sometimes, even physical. We have stringent anti-ragging laws apparently, yet our students continue to suffer in silence, afraid to speak up, afraid of consequences, afraid that no one will listen. Where are we failing?"

Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran said in an Instagram post, "Parents, homes, teachers, schools, Empathy is lesson no. 1". Actor Keerthy Suresh described the teen's death as "heart-wrenching". "If ragging starts in school and a group of kids has tortured a boy to the extent that he took his own life, what a shame! Can't stop thinking of this grieving mother and her family."