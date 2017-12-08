MiG-21 Bison Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Sanganer Airport

Although the landing was safe, the runway was blocked for nearly half an hour which affected the operation of a few regular flights.

December 08, 2017
MiG-21 Bison Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Sanganer Airport

The fighter jet has been facing technical issues from the past few days

Jaipur, India:  A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force today made an emergency landing during a test flight at Sanganer Airport here.

"The MiG-21 aircraft was under repair at the airport and took off for a test flight but it developed some technical snag mid-air and the pilot had to make an emergency landing," Airport Director J S Balhara told PTI.

Sources said the fighter jet had to land at the airport a few days back due to some technical problem while flying to Jaisalmer from Gwalior.

