Microsoft, Indian Startup Develop Solution To Halve Water Use In Industries

Microsoft and Indian startup FluxGen have come up with a software solution to reduce water usage and detect leaks and wastage as several regions in India grapple with their worst water crises in recorded history.

In their pilot projects, the technology companies have started working at two hospitals in Bengaluru and have reduced water usage by 50% in both, said an official from FluxGen.

He said the project was started at St Martha's Hospital and another multi-speciality hospital in Whitefield in Bengaluru, a city whose water crisis made national headlines and also became a political issue in the general elections.

A FluxGen spokesperson said the project can be scaled nationally to solve India's water issues. The two companies, he said, will deploy their advanced sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) technologies to identify and mitigate leaks, wastage, and excessive use of water.

By 2030, India's water demand is projected to be double the available supply, potentially impacting millions of people. The technology is expected to reduce water usage and make a difference in conservation.

FluxGen CEO Ganesh Shankar said the deployment of their solutions will cut down water consumption by 50% in hospitals and industrial units.