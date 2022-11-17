Koo Set For US Launch, Aims To Take On Elon Musk's Twitter

Koo has managed to expand its reach in India and is available in several regional languages

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo will soon set foot in the US to rival Twitter, which has recently undergone a change in leadership after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout. Highlighting the company's global expansion plans, Aprameya Radhakrishna, the co-founder and chief executive of Koo, has shared a post on Twitter.

“Believe! This is our moment! Let's rock it. Do let everyone you know in the US know about Koo,” Mr Radhakrishna wrote while sharing a photo of a news article about Koo's entry into the US.

Believe! This is our moment! Let's rock it. Do let everyone you know in the US know about Koo ???? pic.twitter.com/lPBDu5vCmJ — Aprameya ???????? (@aprameya) November 16, 2022

The announcement soon prompted reactions on the platform.

“Good luck and rooting for you and Bid to succeed,” wrote a user.

Good luck and rooting for you and Bid to succeed — Sunil J Iyengar (@sunil2108) November 16, 2022

Another added, “Congratulations. Let's Koo all the way!”

Congratulations ???? let's Koo all the way! — Anand | www.websitestoolz.com Social Proof ????????????% (@anand_rkrishnan) November 16, 2022

Best wishes poured in for the co-founder.

Best wishes to Koo ????

Keep rocking ???????? — Sameer Kachroo (समीर काचरू) ???????? (@kachroo007) November 16, 2022

One user suggested, “You just need world icons on Koo and Your growth will skyrocket.”

You just need world icons on koo and Your growth will skyrocket ???????? — Maulana Uighuruddin (@TauheedahmadIND) November 16, 2022

The multilingual app, which launched in 2020, announced earlier this month that it had crossed over 50 million downloads. Koo has managed to expand its reach within India and is currently available in 10 languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati.

Now, the co-founders of the company are aiming to establish Koo as an alternative to Twitter by offering its services in the international market. “We see an opportunity in the non-English markets, as well as the English markets as both, are not happy with Twitter,” Mr Radhakrishna told The Economic Times.

Mr Radhakrishna shared that they want to take Koo to the US, Bangladesh, the Philippines, the Middle East and Africa. He claimed that Koo has surpassed other platforms namely Truth Social, Gettr, Mastodon, Gab, and Parler, the report added.

Koo has grown to around $260 million in valuation from $150 million in the last year, as per Tracxn.

