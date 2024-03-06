MH-60R Chopper - Navy's Submarine Hunter, Commissioned In New Squadron

Captain M Abhisheik Ram will be the commanding officer of the INAS 334 squadron.

A squadron of MH-60 Romeo helicopters was commissioned today at INS Garuda, a naval air station and also the "cradle of naval aviation" in Kochi. The Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 334 is the latest air squadron of the Navy and home for MH-60R, the submarine hunters. Captain M Abhisheik Ram will be the commanding officer of the INAS 334 squadron.

MH-60R, manufactured by Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky, is the naval variant of the US Blackhawk helicopter, is one of the most potent anti-submarine choppers currently operational in the world and is considered a game changer due to its anti-submarine/surface capabilities and command, and control capabilities.

"As far as the Indian Navy is concerned, we have an unequivocal commitment to the Nation - that of protecting, preserving, promoting and pursuing national interests in the maritime domain. With their cutting-edge sensors and multi-mission capabilities, MH 60Rs will augment our maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities," Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, said at the induction ceremony.

The $900 Million Deal

India ordered 24 MH-60Rs in a $905 million government-to-government deal with the US. Two choppers were formally handed over to the Indian Navy by its US counterpart in 2021. The induction of 'Seahawks' is significant considering the Navy's increasing operational requirements in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the ageing Sea King fleet that formed the mainstay for Anti-Submarine/Surface operations, Search and Rescue missions etc.

MH-60R, popularly known as 'Seahawks', will replace the Westland Sea King in service since 1971. The chopper was based in Mumbai (then Bombay) during the 1971 war and was deployed for anti-submarine patrols off the harbour. Over the years, the Sea King proved to be a useful Anti Submarine Warfare weapon system and the induction of Romeos happened after almost 50 years. Sea Kings have witnessed action in Sri Lanka, and Maldives too.

Romeo - The Hunter

Sikorsky is a world leader in the manufacturing of military and commercial helicopters. Their choppers are used by all five branches of the US military and Sikorsky is credited for manufacturing Sea Hawks, Sea King, and Stallion choppers. In 2002, the US Navy inducted the MH-60S helicopter, known for its anti-surface warfare capabilities. The Romeo variant is part of the Sea Hawk series and has a "digital cockpit common", making it easy for pilots to operate both MH-60R/S.

The Romeo variant is formidable and has an operational range of approximately 700 km, a suitable choice for the Navy's operational requirement in the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean Region. The Navy patrols an area of 2.5 million nautical miles and its tag as a Blue Water Navy in the subcontinent demands a sizeable fleet of potent choppers.

It can locate, track and hunt submarines. The radar of the MH-60R is designed and developed by Lockheed Martin and radar periscope detection against hostile submarines, electronic warfare capabilities like missile warners, infrared jammers, chaff and flare decoy dispensers against heat-seeking missiles. The inverse synthetic aperture radar can detect the movement of enemy submarines and can fire torpedoes. The air-ground attack capabilities are useful against surface vessels.

The chopper has command and control capabilities with its sensor data to build a complete situational picture of the ocean surface and subsea domain. Its multi-role capabilities include Search and Rescue (SAR) and reconnaissance, communications relay, and logistics support. The chopper can provide naval gunfire support, especially during amphibious operations when troops are transported by sea land on the surface with their missile fire and rocket munitions.

It can be operated from an aircraft carrier, destroyers, and other warships. Lockheed Martin claims the operational and maintenance cost of MH-60R is the lowest in its variant.