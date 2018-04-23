Metro Girder Crashes Near Ghaziabad, 7 People Injured

Seven people have been injured after a girder at a construction site of Delhi Metro crashed near Ghaziabad

New Delhi:  Seven people have been injured after a girder at a construction site of Delhi Metro crashed in Mohan Nagar, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of Delhi. 

A car and an auto-rickshaw were crushed after the girder fell on them. The Delhi Metro is yet to make an official statement.

Earlier this year, the Delhi Metro made it to the Limca Book of Records for erecting 200 girders in one of its lines within a month, on the Noida - Greater Noida corridor.

"This is the maximum number of U-girders ever launched in any Metro corridor in India within a month. DMRC used six special trailers to transport the girders and six special cranes," a DMRC statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

