FilterCopy Director Quits Over Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Aniruddha Banerjee resigned from FilterCopy over multiple physical, sexual assault allegations

Aniruddha Banerjee, an actor, writer, director known for quirky online videos, has resigned from content platform FilterCopy after multiple physical and sexual assault allegations against him.

"I have taken the last 24 hours to reflect on everything that has happened. After the allegations about me, I thought about the kind of person I was and the kind of person that I want to be in future," Aniruddha posted on Instagram.

"I apologize to the people who have come out with their incidents. I promise them that I take great learning from whatever happened. I have decided to resign from my current position at FilterCopy. I will seek professional help to understand myself and my behaviour better. I am sorry," he added.

Tamanna Punjabi, who works in the Public Relations industry in Mumbai, had shared an episode of facing physical abuse at his hands with IANS. She hopes he realizes what he has done.

"Hope he is truly remorseful about his actions. This movement is very powerful and I am glad that it is happening," she added.

After Tamanna, two girls came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct and assault.