Meteoric Rise Of Atishi, Delhi's Next Chief Minister

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will today resign as Chief Minister of Delhi after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena this afternoon, paving the way for party leader Atishi to take over the top post. The decision was taken at an AAP leaders' meeting today.

Atishi, 43, currently holds key portfolios of education and Public Works Department (PWD) in the Delhi government. Her ascent to the Chief Ministerial role was marked by monumental shifts in AAP's internal dynamics, with senior leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain embroiled in legal battles. Both Mr Sisodia and Mr Jain resigned from their positions following their arrests, creating a vacuum within the AAP leadership.

A Rhodes Scholar and Oxford University alumnus, Atishi's academic credentials are matched by her experience in public service, particularly in the education sector. A major architect behind Delhi's education reforms, she spearheaded AAP's efforts to improve government schools, a hallmark initiative of Mr Kejriwal's administration.

An MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi entered the Delhi cabinet in March 2023 after Mr Sisodia's resignation in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. Since then, she has been instrumental in steering key governmental projects. During Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia's legal challenges, she often served as the public face of the party.

During the 2023 Independence Day celebrations, with Mr Kejriwal entangled in legal proceedings at the time, Atishi was chosen to hoist the national flag at the Delhi government's official event, although Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena put a stop to the plans.

She began her career working with grassroots organisations before joining AAP and rapidly rising through the ranks. Her role as an education reformer earned her national recognition, and her involvement in addressing pressing issues like Delhi's water crisis and women's safety strengthened her public image.



