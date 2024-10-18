Meta Launches Campaign With Centre To Combat Online Scams In India

Meta unveiled its two-month-long campaign at a launch event in the capital.

Meta has launched its safety campaign 'Scam se Bacho' in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to educate people on how to stay safe from online scams and promote safer digital practices.

In line with the Government's goal to combat the rising cases of scams and cyber frauds in the country, Meta on Thursday unveiled its two-month-long campaign at a launch event in the capital, which includes an integrated national consumer awareness campaign around online safety and security in 9 Indian languages, informative talk shows on Doordarshan, and training sessions designed to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement officers nationwide.

Kicking off the national campaign, Meta has released an educational film featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana that showcases the most common scams that people face in their daily lives and encourages people to stay alert and exercise caution to combat scams.

The film further highlights a host of safety features on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp that empower users to take control of their online safety.

The campaign is an important reminder of how Meta's in-built product features and safety tools like Two-factor authentication, Block and Report, and WhatsApp's group privacy settings equip people with the necessary safeguards to help protect them from online scams, fraud and account-compromising threats.

Additionally, Meta is running a content series in partnership with Instagram creators to raise awareness on how people can spot scams and protect themselves with Meta's safety tools.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, of the Ministry of Information and Technology, said, "We are pleased to partner with Meta on this important initiative aimed at combating online scams and frauds. As India continues its digital transformation, ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the online space is a top priority for the Government. This joint campaign will further our efforts to educate users about cyber safety, promote responsible digital practices, and empower people to safeguard themselves against cyber threats."

Rajesh Kumar, CEO, of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, said, "At I4C, our mission is to create an effective framework and ecosystem for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of Cybercrime in the country. We are pleased to collaborate with Meta on this nationwide campaign, which aligns with our goals to enhance awareness, strengthen law enforcement capabilities, and ultimately create a safer digital ecosystem for all. The 'Scams se Bacho' initiative is a timely and much-needed step towards protecting users from the ever-evolving landscape of online scams."

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said, "As India leads the global digital revolution with over 900 million internet users and is a world leader in UPI transactions, ensuring the safety of our digital ecosystem is of paramount importance. We are glad to support Meta's 'Scam Se Bacho' campaign, which is a timely and much-needed step toward safeguarding our citizens from the growing threat of online scams."

"In collaboration with key ministries including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (Ministry of Home Affairs), this initiative reflects a whole-of-government approach to fostering a culture of digital safety and vigilance. By leveraging Meta's global expertise, the campaign will empower every Indian to protect themselves from cyber threats, ensuring that our digital progress is matched by robust digital security," he added.

