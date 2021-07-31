'Met Renowned Actor': J&K Lt Governor In Pic With Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao in Srinagar today and discussed the new film policy of the state which will be rolled out soon.

Sharing a picture on Twitter from his meeting with the former couple at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, Mr Sinha said, "Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly."

He said their discussion also focused on reviving Jammu and Kashmir's "glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination."

Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination. pic.twitter.com/k5qbekKKQ9 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 31, 2021

To promote film tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir government is in the process of finalising its new film policy, which will benefit local artists and promote the scenic beauty of the place.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who announced their separation as a married couple earlier this month, have been working together on the film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is their joint production. They have been shooting for the project in Ladakh and also travelled to Kargil recently to talk about their upcoming film.

Mr Khan also visited Amar Singh College in Srinagar on Thursday.