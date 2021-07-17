Mentally-Challenged Man Thrashed In Shocking Video, Cops Promise Action

The men drag him across the road while one of them continues to hit him.

A disturbing video from Madhya Pradesh - that shows a mentally-challenged man being brutally thrashed - has caught the attention of officials who've promised tough action against the accused.

The 40-second long clip captures the horror in a marketplace in Neemuch town of Madhya Pradesh, about 400 km from state capital Bhopal. Two men are seen holding the old mentally-challenged man and one of them - carrying a stick - is raining blows, one after the other even as the old man screams. They are also seen pulling his hair.

The men drag him across the road while one of them continues to hit him.

The video was shot apparently during evening and the marketplace was quite crowded.

Some people stop their vehicles to see what's happening yet no one comes forward to intervene.

"His hand is broken it seems," says an onlooker.

The old man was beaten reportedly over the suspicion of breaking an idol at a temple.

The video - shared widely on social media - sparked shock and horror.

Police officer Rakesh Mohan Shukla said: "No one can be allowed to take law in hands, particularly with a mentally unstable man. We've taken suo moto cognizance of video and are working to track the culprits. Stern action will be taken."

Many shocking clips from the state have generated outrage in the recent past.

In May, a 26-year-old man was beaten to death by five others over a land dispute for cattle grazing in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The horrific incident was captured in a mobile video.