Men Hide Gold Worth Rs 36 Lakh In Their Rectum, Caught At Chennai Airport

The gold weighing 909 grams had a value of Rs 36 lakh, officials said.

The Customs Department at the Chennai airport on Saturday recovered gold worth Rs 36 lakh from two passengers who had concealed it in their rectum.

The accused, identified as Mohamed Yasin and Sheik Abdullah, had arrived in India from Dubai and were intercepted at the exit.

"On their personal search, six bundles of gold in rubbery spread (three from each) were recovered from their rectum," the Commissioner of Customs said in an official statement.

The gold weighing 909 grams having a value of Rs 36 lakh were seized under the Customs Act, 1962, the statement said.

