Member Of Manipur Terror Group Arrested In South Delhi

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 45-year-old member of Manipur based banned terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party or KCP-PWG, for allegedly threatening Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias Khoirangba, is a top commander and self-styled acting chairman of the banned outfit and was arrested from south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Tuesday, they said.

He was in the process of setting up a base in Delhi to allegedly carry out anti-national activities. He had allegedly threatened Manipur's chief minister and some other ministers.

A team of Special Cell was working on an input received from Manipur police that the accused was in Delhi.

During the development of this input, it was learnt that the accused was based in Nepal. It was also learnt that he and his associates were in the process of setting up a base in Delhi to carry out anti-national activities in anonymity, police said.

Police deployed sources especially in areas inhabited by people from the northeast. On Tuesday, it was learnt he would come to meet one of his associates at Kotla Mubarakpur and a trap was laid.

He was spotted near Arya Samaj Mandir, Kotla Mubarapur and was arrested, police said.

During interrogation, it was found that he was arrested by Assam Police in 2010 under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and remained in jail for around a month, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Around five years ago, he escaped to Nepal and set up his base at Syangja bazaar area to evade the police. He extorted money from government authorities, local businessmen and private schools by sending them threat letters through over-ground workers (OGWs) in Manipur, said the officer.

The OGWs based in Manipur used to collect extortion money from the victims and distribute the money between offices of banned outfit, he added. Some amount of money was also received by the accused.

He was on the run and had come to Delhi to identify an alternative base in and around Delhi for better coordination of activities and to raise funds and to procure arms and ammunition for the purpose of conducting terrorist activities for KCP/PWG, said the officer.

During the second week of August, he came to know about agitations for the removal of AP Pandey, vice-chancellor of Manipur University by Manipur University Students Union, Manipur Teacher's Association and other groups for alleged corruption.

He also got to know about the Border Pillar issue of India-Myanmar and Naga framework agreement and held Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh responsible for it and circulated a threat audio message on social media, said the officer.

Through this message, he issued a threat, saying if the issues were not resolved within a month, the chief minister and other ministers will be targeted and killed. He also claimed to issue termination orders of present officials of Manipur University, including Vice Chancellor Pandey, to his cadre of Red Army KCP/PWG, he added.

A case was registered by Manipur Police in connection with the matter.

KCP (People War Group) was formed in January, 2016 by a combined extremist group of KCP-Poirei faction, KCP-Tamnganba faction and KCP-Paikhomba faction under the chairman of Laishram Ranjit Meetei.

In January 2017, Special Cell arrested the self-styled convener of KCP/PWG Ranjeet Singh Porai alias Rocky and, in August 2017 busted a module of KCP/PWG with the arrest of top leadership including commander-in-chief of KCP-Tamnganba faction Laishram Ranjit Meitei.

Following their arrest, Khoirangba assumed the leadership of the organisation.