Meitei Group Calls 48-Hr Strike Over 'Manipur' Signage Removal

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of the Meitei community, has called a 48-hour state-wide shutdown from Wednesday midnight to protest against the reported removal of the signage containing the word "Manipur" from a state transport bus by security personnel.

On Tuesday, a media team from state capital Imphal was going to cover the opening ceremony of the five-day-long Shirui Lily Festival in Manipur's Ukhrul district. But they were forced to return after security personnel blocked their bus at Gwaltabi in Imphal East district. Some volunteers of the lily festival had said there was concern about possible attacks on members of the Meitei community at some isolated stretches of the highway.

In a joint letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the all Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur had said the security personnel instructed the media team to hide the "Manipur State Transport Corporation" signage placed on the front of the bus. The word Manipur was covered with white sticky tape.

Reacting strongly, the AMWJU and EGM declared a "pen down" protest on Wednesday against what they termed as disrespectful behaviour by the security personnel towards the press and the people of Manipur.

On Wednesday, the Manipur government formed a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter. The committee is expected to submit its report within 15 days.

"The committee shall look into lapses, if any, and suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such a situation in future," read an order issued by Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh.

The northeastern state, which was hit by violence for long, has been under President's Rule.