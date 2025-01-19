Meitei Apex Body Condemns Killing Of Man Allegedly By 'Arambai Tenggol' Members

An umbrella body of civil society groups of Manipur's Meitei community has condemned the kidnapping for ransom and murder of a man in the violence-hit state.

The Meitei Alliance, an apex body of civil society groups of the valley-dominant community, in a statement said it is "crucial to keep legal issues free from communal divisions, as unity and justice are of paramount importance."

The Manipur Police said six suspected members of the 'Arambai Tenggol' (AT) have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing Md Nawash, 33, on January 14. The body was found two days later, the police said.

Nawash was kidnapped from his house in Imphal East district's Kairang Mayai Leikai neighbourhood, the police said, adding he was brought dead at Thoubal district hospital on January 16.

The six suspected members of the 'Arambai Tenggol' have been identified as Sagolsem Chingkheinganba Singh, 25; Chingakham Sanatomba Singh, 19; Sapam Somorjit Singh, 32; Maibam Bokenjit Singh, 24; Athokpam Jiban Singh, 30, and Chingakham Mani Singh, 41.

The Meitei Alliance thanked the police for their swift response in arresting the six suspects.

"We strongly call for a thorough investigation and prompt prosecution to ensure accountability. The Meitei Alliance also acknowledges and honours the significant contributions of the Meitei Pangal [Muslim] community to the state's rich history, particularly the role they played in protecting Manipur," the Meitei Alliance said.

"The Meitei Alliance stands united with the people of Manipur in condemning all forms of violence and urges everyone to respect the rule of law, refraining from taking matters into their own hands or making communal comments, especially on social media," it said.

Police records show several AT members have been arrested and some have been summoned by local courts in the last few months. On December 3, three AT members who were planning to extort money from the public and government officials were arrested in the state capital Imphal.

The Arambai Tenggol maintains it started out as a youth group, but took up arms after ethnic clashes with the Kuki tribes began in May 2023. Locally known as AT, it faces charges of looting weapons from police armouries, acts which it says were necessary to protect the Meitei community from heavily armed Kuki militants and due to ineffective action by the security forces in the early days of the ethnic clashes.

Several military and paramilitary leaders have said armed groups from both sides - many of them call themselves "volunteers" - are involved in the Manipur violence.

There are hundreds of videos from the Manipur conflict where Kuki and Meitei 'volunteers' are seen brandishing assault rifles, sniper guns, machine guns, grenade launchers, etc.