Mehul Choksi Denied Bail By Dominica Court In Illegal Entry Case

A Dominica court court today denied bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi for illegally entering into the Caribbean island nation from Antigua.

Choksi, who appeared before the magistrate court on a wheel chair in a blue T-shirt and black shorts, pleaded not guilty for the alleged crimes before the court and submitted he was allegedly kidnapped into the Island.

"Various non-nationals in Dominica are on bail for similar matters, so we are of the view that bail can be granted to our client. Let stringent conditions be added to the bail condition including a bail sum of $ 10,000 double the maximum penalty for illegal entry," Choksi's lawyer argued in court.

The Dominica government contended that bail should not be granted to Choksi, who is wanted in India in an alleged Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud case, as he is a flight risk.

"Choksi has no ties in Dominica hence it would serve him no purpose not to flee the island if bail is granted. Choksi has an Interpol Red Notice against him as he is facing charges for 11 offences in India," read a statement from the Dominica government..

After hearing both the sides, Magistrate rejected the bail plea of Choksi.

"Given the severity of the matter, I am not convinced to grant bail," Magistrate Candia Carrette-George said.