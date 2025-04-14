Mehul Choksi Kept Slipping Through Net. How Indian Agencies Pursued Him

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium is the result of a relentless pursuit by Indian agencies for over seven years and spanning three countries that faced multiple setbacks.

The Gitanjali Group owner is accused of a Rs 12,636 crore fraud at the state-run Punjab National Bank along with his nephew Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi, and his brother Neeshal Modi. Sixty-five-year-old Choksi fled India in 2018, shortly before the massive fraud came to light. He flew to Antigua, where he had taken citizenship through the investment programme.

In 2021, Choksi was arrested in the Dominican Republic for illegal entry. A CBI team was rushed to the Caribbean nation to secure his custody. Choksi's lawyers told a Dominican court that he needed to return to Antigua for treatment and assured that he would return to face trial later. After 51 days in jail, Choksi got relief from the British Queen's Privy Council and the extradition could not proceed. He flew back to Antigua. Later, the illegal entry charges against him in the Dominican Republic were dropped.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate tracked him throughout this time. Last year, they learned that he was in Belgium, and they promptly alerted the agencies there, sources in the agencies said. All documents regarding the fraud case were also shared. Belgian police arrested Choksi on April 12 and found he was trying to flee to Switzerland. Choksi's wife Preeti is a Belgian citizen. According to reports, Choksi submitted fabricated documents to get a residency card in Belgium. He also concealed that he was a citizen of India and Antigua. Earlier, in February, Choksi's lawyer told a Mumbai court that he cannot return to India because he was in Belgium for blood cancer treatment.

The businessman also said he was ready to cooperate with Indian agencies and appear before courts through video-conferencing, but this suggestion was rejected and the agencies kept working towards his extradition. These efforts have now culminated in his arrest and Indian authorities are now working to bring him back for trial. Choksi's legal team has said it will file for bail and oppose his extradition to India.