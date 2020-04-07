Mehbooba Mufti To Approach J&K Stakeholders 'Once Free', Tweets Daughter Iltija

Mehbooba Mufti urged the centre to release all detainees immediately (File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti will approach all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir to formulate a joint strategy for moving forward once she is released from detention under Public Safety Act (PSA), her daughter Iltija Mufti said on Tuesday.

"When restrictions are finally lifted on Ms Mufti, she will approach all stakeholders for a joint strategy to move forward. She will also speak to the press about her views on what transpired post 5th August," Iltija Mufti tweeted from her mother's Twitter account.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was shifted from Cheshmahi to her residence on Guitar Road but continues to be detained under the Public Safety Act.

"Ms Mufti is home but still booked under PSA. Media wasn't given access to her at all despite waiting for hours. Is GOI (Government of India) scared that she'll articulate her views on illegal abrogation of Article 370? Time doesn't change facts or erase a betrayal etched in memory," Iltija Mufti said.

She said the PDP president has urged the centre to release all detainees immediately including the political leaders jailed within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

