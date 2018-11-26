Need Kartarpur Like Initiatives To Resolve Kashmir Issue: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti praised the centre for the decision to open the Kartarpur corridor

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today said instead of violence and bloodshed, the Kashmir problem can be resolved through "Kartarpur like initiatives".

"Bold, honest and humanitarian initiatives are needed to resolve Jammu and Kashmir problem. It is worthwhile to witness that Kartarpur corridor was opened on a day when so many human lives were taken by terrorism in Mumbai in 2008," the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which will facilitate easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The decision to build the passage -- from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the International Border -- was taken by the Union Cabinet on November 22.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on the Pakistani side on November 28.

Mehbooba Mufti further said in the statement, the decision taken by Pakistan is appreciable and the same was reciprocated with grace and statesmanship by the leadership of our country.

By taking the decision of opening the Kartarpur corridor, country's leadership has exhibited statesmanship that too when electoral exercise is on, she added.

"It has given us an idea that electoral considerations cannot any longer hold back the governments from taking decisions that are aimed to improve the ties between two countries," she said.

The PDP chief also pitched for the opening of Sharda shrine corridor in Kashmir across the Line of Control where Hindu devotees and pilgrims could go without hassle.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the opening of Uri-Muzafarabad and Poonch-Rawalakot routes for the people were a big achievement, she stressed.

Condemning the recent killings in Kashmir, Ms Mufti said as the wounds inflicted by past violence were still fresh, nine more people were killed this week in the valley.

Urging the youth to shun the path of violence, she said there were solutions available within the democratic and diplomatic space.

Expressing deep sense of loss for the continuing bloodshed which included teenage gunmen, civilians and armed forces, the PDP chief said each one of them counts for a tragedy at an individual level.

The people at the helm should adopt humanitarian approach in resolving the crises which loom large over the state, Mehbooba Mufti said.

"Trigger happy approach will not solve the Jammu and Kashmir problem. Confidence building measures, dialogue and reconciliation are the only ways that could protect the state from an apocalypse," she added.