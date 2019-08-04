Mehbooba Mufti Gets Anti-Corruption Notice, Says 'Not Surprised'

Mehbooba Mufti used to head a coalition government with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir until last year.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has received a notice from the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau, enquiring if she had endorsed recommendations allegedly made by some of her cabinet colleagues for appointments in the JK Bank during her tenure as chief minister.

"During the course of investigations in case FIR No. 10/2019 police station ACBK dated 08/06/2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by chairman JK Bank on references of recommendation of a few ministers. It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise, for appointments in JK Bank," the notice issued on Saturday read.

The PDP chief posted the notice on Twitter, claiming that she was hardly surprised by the development. "Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders and thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won't work," she wrote.

Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won't work pic.twitter.com/RUUbRRpK2v — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Ms Mufti's party was part of a coalition government with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir before the latter withdrew support on the grounds of "ideological incompatibility" in June last year. Central rule was then imposed on the state.

JK Bank chairman and managing director Parvez Ahmed was removed by the state administration on Saturday, following which raids were conducted on the bank headquarters ahead of a scheduled meeting of the board of directors. The government led by Governor Satya Pal Malik said the action was taken in keeping with the "concerns expressed in various quarters" with regard to the bank's governance and functioning.

The notice comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is in heightened tension following a central decision to move thousands of troops into the state and recall Amarnath pilgrims as well as tourists holidaying there. Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan and other members of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team were also requested to leave at the earliest to avoid being targeted if any terror-related activity was to occur.

The move was criticised by local politicians, including Ms Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. "Evacuate yatris, tourists, labourers, students & cricketers. Willingly create a sense of panic & distress but don't bother giving Kashmiris a sense of relief or security," she tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

