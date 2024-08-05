Meghalaya Imposes Night Curfew Along Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest

The Meghalaya Police has been directed to assist the BSF in case of need. (File)

Meghalaya has imposed a night curfew along the international border with Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country, said the state Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

"In view of the volatile situation, the state government has decided to impose night curfew along the international border with Bangladesh," Mr Tynsong said.

The curfew, which starts immediately tonight, will be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am every day till further notice. The curfew has been imposed within 200 metres of the Indian territory from the international border.

Nine battalions of the Border Security Force are guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, said Mr Tynsong. The government will send more security forces to the border if needed and the Deputy Inspector General of BSF has been directed to keep the authorities updated, he added.

The Meghalaya Police has also been directed to assist the BSF in case of need.

Mr Tynsong today chaired a key meeting with DIG BSF (operation), Director General of Police, Meghalaya, Chief Secretary and other officials from the police department in view of the ongoing violence in Bangladesh.