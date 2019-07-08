After Amartya Sen's Remarks On 'Jai Shri Ram', Meghalaya Governor's Reply

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy slams Nobel laureate Amartya Sen

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday criticized Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's over his remark that "Jai Shri Ram" slogan is used nowadays to beat up people across the country and it has no association with Bengali culture.

The Meghalaya Governor also said that Amartya Sen had won a Nobel Prize for economics and he should stick to his subject.

"Are Ramrajatala and Serampore in West Bengal or somewhere else? Don't we say Ram-Ram when we are scared of ghosts? He won a Nobel Prize in economics, he should stick to his subject," Mr Roy said in Kolkata when he was asked about the recent remarks made by Amartya Sen.

Amartya Sen while speaking at a programme at the Jadavpur University on Friday had said that unlike "Maa Durga", the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan is not associated with the Bengali culture and is used as a "pretext to beat up people".

The noted economist had also said that he has never heard of the festival Ram Navami being celebrated in West Bengal before, asserting that it has now gained popularity.

