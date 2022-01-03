"On PM, Amit Shah Never Said...": Meghalaya Governor Clarifies On Meeting

Satya Pal Malik offered a clarification hours after his startling claim.

Meghalaya Governor, who has been criticising the BJP over the farmers' issues, today offered a clarification after his startling remarks on his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to widespread criticism of the ruling party.

This morning, in a tweet shared by the Congress, the 75-year-old leader was heard saying in a video: "When I went to meet the Prime Minister over the farmers' issues recently, I picked up a fight within five minutes... I told him 500 people have died... He asked - 'Have they died for me?'"

As the video was widely shared, exposing the BJP to scathing criticism, Mr Malik spoke to NDTV this afternoon to clarify on his remarks. "The Prime Minister was not ready to listen... He tried to dismiss my concerns... and said 'meet Amit Shah'. Amit Shah respects Modi ji a lot. He told me that people misguide the Prime Minister. 'One day PM will understand this (the farmers' contention with the three laws).', I was told. I want to clarify that Mr Shah did not say anything about the Prime Minister with ill intent. He only told me that my concerns will be understood."

Earlier, along with a clip, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge had tweeted, "Meghalaya's Governor Sri Satya Pal Malik is on record saying PM was 'arrogant' on the issue of Farmers & HM Amit Shah called the PM as 'mad'. Constitutional authorities speaking about each other with such contempt! Narendra Modiji is this true? (sic)"

"When I met Amit Shah, he told me 'Satya, he has lost his mind. You be carefree and keep meeting us'," Mr Malik is heard saying in that video.