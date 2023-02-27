Conrad Sangma's Party Biggest In Meghalaya, BJP 3rd: Poll Of Exit Polls

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) will be the single largest party in Meghalaya, showed a poll of exit polls on Monday.

Trinamool Congress, the party of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will win the second highest seats while the BJP will finish a distant third in the race to the 60-seat assembly, showed the exit polls.

The BJP had ended its alliance with NPP before contesting the polls this year and contested all 60 seats alone.

NPP will win 21-26 seats, Trinamool 8-13, BJP 6-11, and Congress 3-6, showed an exit poll by Zee News-Matrize. Other parties will 10-19 seats, it showed.

Another exit poll gave far lesser figures to the BJP.

The Times Now-ETG Research exit poll gave 18-26 seats to NPP and 8-14 seats to Trinamool. The BJP will win 3-6 seats, Congress 2-5, and other parties 12-23, the exit poll showed.

A voter turnout of 74.3% was witnessed in 59 out of 60 seats in Meghalaya on Monday. The election to the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of HDR Lyngdoh, former state home minister and a United Democratic Party candidate.