Meghalaya Elections: Lone MLA From Sharad Pawar's NCP Joins Congress

Saleng Sangma, in 2018, had won the Gambegre seat by a mere 136 votes.

A month before the February 27 assembly elections, the lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator in Meghalaya quit the Assembly and the party on Monday and joined the opposition Congress.

So far, 19 Meghalaya MLAs have resigned from the assembly and their respective parties and joined others in around two months.

MLA Saleng Sangma, who quit the NCP and joined the Congress, was elected to the Meghalaya legislative assembly in 2018 from the Gambegre constituency in the West Garo Hills district.

Saleng Sangma said he joined the Congress because it is a bigger platform and not for the vote bank.

"Last time I was totally giving up, it was a mystery that I came back as an MLA... I am not scared. I am joining Congress - you all know that it's a bigger platform now than the NCP. I was just one MLA and I was talking about NCP and making their presence felt every now and then," the former NCP president said.

"It is not about the vote bank. It's about me, myself and my people," Saleng Sangma added.

"With the Congress at least we can work together and the objective of joining Congress was for the people," he said.

Saleng Sangma, in 2018, had won the Gambegre seat by a mere 136 votes.