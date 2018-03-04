BJP Ally Stakes Claim To Meghalaya Government, Congress Falters: 10 Facts

Conrad Sangma (left), the NPP leader, visited Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form government in Meghalaya.
SHILLONG: Conrad Sangma,
chief of the National People's Party is all set to be the next Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Mr Conrad, who will be sworn in on Tuesday, will not have a deputy, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced after Mr Conrad staked claim to form the government and received an invite. Meghalaya is the second state, after Goa, where the Congress has not been able to stitch
a coalition in time despite emerging as the largest single party. As he came out of his meeting with Governor Ganga Prasad, Mr Sangma underlined that "it's not about being single largest, it's about having the majority". Mr Sarma said the BJP-back coalition would have 34 lawmakers.