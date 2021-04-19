Meeting For Appointment Of CBI Director To Be Held After May 2: Centre To Court

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the meeting of a high-powered committee consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for the appointment of CBI Director would be convened immediately after May 2.

In an affidavit filed in the court, the government has said that Secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had contacted senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha and will be a member of the committee, on the issue.

"The Secretary (DoPT) was informed by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that he would not be available to participate in the meeting till May 2, 2021," the affidavit said.

"In the light of the foregoing, the meeting of the committee under section 4A of the Act (Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946) shall be convened immediately after May 2, 2021," it said.

The affidavit was filed by the Centre in the top court which is hearing a plea filed by NGO 'Common Cause' seeking a direction for appointment of a regular CBI director.

The affidavit said in terms of section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946, appointment to the post of CBI director is to be made by the Centre on the recommendation of a high-powered committee consisting of the Prime Minister, leader of opposition recognized as such in the House of the People or where there is no such leader of opposition, then the leader of the single largest opposition party in that House and the Chief Justice of India or judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him.

"It is submitted that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, is the administrative department in the Government of India dealing with matters relating to the CBI," it said.

"Accordingly, in order to convene a meeting of the aforementioned committee for the purpose of the appointment of the next Director of the CBI, the Secretary (DoPT) contacted the leader of the single largest opposition party in the House of the People (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury)," the affidavit said.