Meet The Jharkhand Girl Who Headed Australian High Commission For A Day

A 22-year-old girl from Maoist-affected village in Jamshedpur took charge of the Australian High Commission for a day. Pari, an advocate for child rights, got selected by Plan India, a child rights NGO. She was presented with the opportunity after she won in a United Nations' event on International Day of the Girl Child.

Since she comes from a region where people live in fear due to Naxal activity, Pari strongly believes that education is the answer to fight Naxalism.

"With proper education, one can fight against Naxalism and their beliefs. We should provide education to every child so that they can decide what's right or wrong. With education, people would get to know out their rights," she told ANI.

Talking about her experience at the Australian High Commission, she said, "I am very happy after serving as the Australian High Commissioner for a day. I hope I can inspire other children in my village to do the same and show their interest in education."

Pari got a grand reception in her village.



