Who Is Radhika Merchant, Soon-To-Be Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Daughter-In-Law

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will soon get married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. An invitation card for their pre-wedding festivities made its way to social media.

Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities will get underway on March 1 in Jamnagar and conclude on March 3, according to the invite.

"With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son Anant with Radhika," the invitation reads.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

1. Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a prominent pharmaceutical company. Her mother is Shaila Merchant.

2. Radhika Merchant attended The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, Ecole Mondiale World School, and completed an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School. She studied politics and economics from New York University, graduating in 2017.

3. She started her professional journey interning with the consulting firm Desai & Diwanji. Later, she joined Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate company, as a junior sales manager. She is currently a director at Encore Healthcare.

4. She is also a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer, marked by dedication and years of training under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar from the Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts. She performed at the Arangetram ceremony at the Jio World Centre in 2022.

5. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani exchanged rings at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, following their roka ceremony in December 2022. Their engagement took place in January 2023 at Antilia, the Ambanis' iconic home in Mumbai.

