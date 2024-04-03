Meet Renuka Jagtiani, India's Latest Billionaire. Her Net Worth Is...

Renuka Jagtiani got her Bachelor's degree in Arts from the University of Mumbai.

India has seen a surge in wealth this year, with 25 new billionaires joining the ranks of the world's richest, according to the latest report from Forbes. Among them is Renuka Jagtiani, the chief executive officer of Landmark Group, with a net worth of $4.8 billion.

Who is Renuka Jagtiani?

- Renuka Jagtiani is the chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group, a multinational consumer conglomerate in Dubai founded by her husband, Micky Jagtiani (who died in May 2023). Landmark Group employs over 50,000 people under her guidance.

- She received the Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year award in January 2007 at the Asian Business Awards Middle East. Then, in January 2012, she was named Businesswoman of the Year at the Gulf Business Industry Awards. In January 2014, she was honoured as Entrepreneur of the World Year by the World Entrepreneurship Forum. Following that, in January 2015, she was recognised as the Strategic Leader of the Year at the Indian CEO Awards. In January 2016, she received the Captain of the Industry Award from the Stars of Business Award. Lastly, in January 2017, she was inducted into the 'Hall of Fame' at the World Retail Congress.

- She joined the Landmark Group in 1993 and has been guiding the Group's corporate strategy making it the region's largest retailer channel of homegrown brands, across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

- Renuka Jagtiani has recently been listed among Forbes' 'New Billionaires' with a net worth of $4.8 billion. She has three children - Aarti, Nisha, and Rahul - who serve as group directors at Landmark.

Forbes' New Billionaires 2024 report shows a global surge in wealth, with 2,781 billionaires identified worldwide, collectively valued at $14.2 trillion. This year alone has witnessed the addition of 265 new billionaires, a substantial increase from the previous year's 150.