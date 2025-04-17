Meet Anmol, Puneet Singh Jaggi, BluSmart Founders Accused Of Funds Misuse

Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi resigned on Tuesday after SEBI barred them from the securities market over a massive loan fraud.

The brothers allegedly misused a part of Rs 978 crore - meant for buying electric vehicles - for personal luxuries, including a DLF Camellias apartment and a Rs 26 lakh golf set, SEBI said in its interim order.

The regulator accused them of using Gensol like a "piggy bank", diverting company funds through a maze of related entities. The crackdown came after a complaint was filed in June 2024. This scandal also casts a shadow on their other venture, BluSmart, India's first all-electric cab service, which has abruptly suspended operations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Who is Anmol Singh Jaggi?

Based in Ahmedabad, Anmol Singh Jaggi grew up in a disciplined environment as a "fauji kid".

He earned a degree in Applied Petroleum Engineering from the University of Petroleum & Energy Studies and later interned at Reliance Industries in 2005, as per his LinkedIn account.

In 2007, Anmol Jaggi took the entrepreneurial plunge and founded Gensol Group in a 50 sq ft office. For the next five years, Gensol focused on carbon credits. Later, he pivoted the company towards solar energy, turning Gensol into a leading renewable energy design, engineering, and project management firm.

In December 2019, Anmol Jaggi co-founded BluSmart, starting with just 70 electric cars.

Anmol Singh Jaggi was also named in Fortune India's 40 Under 40 list in 2024.

Who is Puneet Singh Jaggi?

Bengaluru-based Puneet Singh Jaggi is a serial entrepreneur in the renewable energy space. He completed his higher and senior secondary education at Army School in Chandigarh and went on to pursue a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, graduating in 2010, as per his Linkedin profile.

Soon after, he co-founded Gensol Group, now India's largest renewable energy services provider, with Anmol Jaggi. In 2016, he launched Prescinto Technologies, an AI-powered platform for clean energy monitoring and analytics.

He briefly served as Director at BluSmart, India's first all-electric ride-hailing service.

In 2019, he founded Param Renewable Energy, now India's largest and the world's 7th largest independent solar O&M (Operations and Maintenance) company.