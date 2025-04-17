BluSmart Begins Shutting Operations As Promoters Face SEBI Order: Report

Gensol Engineering promoters and brothers Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi resigned from their directorial roles, at the heels of a SEBI order against the company in a loan fraud case and halting of services of another electric-cab hailing company co-founded by them, the Economic Times reported.

The cab-hailing company BluSmart started suspending operations in the three cities it operated in - Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai - with users unable to book services, per the publication.

As per the SEBI order against Gensol, the Jaggi brothers treated the company like a "piggy bank".

What is BluSmart?

The company, as on January 9, had a fleet of over 8,500 electric vehicles and a charging network of 5,800 stations across 50 hubs in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, and was supported by 10,000+ active driver partners.

In June last year, BluSmart launched services in the UAE as a premium all-electric limousine service.

BluSmart claims to be India's first and largest zero emission ride-hailing service. The app has over 30 lakh downloads and the platform has offered over 1.45 crore rides, according to the company website.

Gensol Link Behind Halted BluSmart Services

The key links are the Jaggi brothers, co-founders of BluSmart and Gensol Engineering Limited (GEL).

Shortly before the disruption in BluSmart services, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had passed an interim order against Gensol Engineering Limited and its promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi pertaining to a fund diversion and governance lapses case.

The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) received a complaint in June 2024 relating to the manipulation of share price and diversion of funds.

According to the SEBI, Gensol had borrowed Rs 978 crore from public lenders - Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) between 2021 and 2024. Out of this, Rs 664 crore was meant for buying 6,400 EVs to be leased to BluSmart. However, only 4,704 vehicles were actually procured.

Given that Gensol was also required to provide an additional 20 per cent equity contribution, the total expected outlay for the EVs was around Rs 829.86 crore. By that calculation, Rs 262.13 crore remains unaccounted for.

The SEBI suspects a large part of this money was routed through related entities and used for personal gain. One key transaction involved Rs 42.94 crore being paid to DLF for an apartment in high-end Camellias project in DLF Gurugram. Other heft spending included a Rs 26 lakh luxury golf set, personal travel and leisure, paying off credit cards, and transferring money to close relatives.

The financial trail continues with Rs 6.20 crore allegedly diverted to Anmol's mother, Jasminder Kaur, while his wife, Mugdha Kaur Jaggi, received Rs 2.98 crore. Puneet diverted Rs 1.13 crore to his spouse Shalmali Kaur Jaggi, Rs 87.52 lakh to his mother. Sebi noted that the promoters were running the company like their personal piggy bank, without regard for shareholder interest.

What Comes Next?

The Jaggi brothers have been banned from accessing the securities market and Gensol's proposed stock split has been halted. The regulator also directed the appointment of a forensic auditor to examine the company's financial records in detail. Further, the Jaggi brothers cannot hold directorial or key managerial positions in Gensol.

Internal Issues

Reports suggest that the company has delayed salary payments for March, IANS reported. In an email to employees, Anmol Singh Jaggi said there were cash flow issues but promised to clear all dues by the end of April. "Due to current cash flow constraints, there will be a short delay in processing salaries. However, we want to assure you that all dues will be cleared within the month of April itself," Jaggi reportedly said in the email.