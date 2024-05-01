5 Facts About Adi And Nadir Godrej, Owners Of Godrej Industries After Split

Adi Godrej (left), 82, is the chairman of the $5.7 billion revenue Godrej Group

The Godrej Group, known for its diverse business ventures, has announced the division of their conglomerate. In an ownership redistribution, the billion-dollar venture will now be split into two branches of the family. Adi and Nadir Godrej will maintain control of Godrej Industries, which includes five listed firms. Their cousins Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna will inherit Godrej & Boyce along with its affiliates and substantial real estate assets, including prime property in Mumbai.

Who is Adi Godrej?

1. Adi Godrej, 82, is the chairman of the $5.7 billion revenue Godrej Group, a renowned consumer-goods giant established 127 years ago by lawyer Ardeshir Godrej, who transitioned from law to lock-making in 1897. Today, the Godrej Group is trusted by 1.2 billion consumers worldwide across various industries.

2. His leadership extends to other major group companies such as Godrej Consumer Products, chaired by his daughter Nisaba, and Godrej Properties, managed by his son Pirojsha.

3. Adi Godrej holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, where he is currently also a part of the Dean's Advisory Council. He is also on the Board of Governors of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, and on the Wharton Asian Executive Board. In addition, Adi Godrej is the Chairman of the Indian School of Business and has been President of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

4. He has a net worth of $3.8 billion, according to Forbes. He is also a patron of the Himalayan Club.

5. Adi Godrej has been honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2002 and the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2013.

Who is Nadir Godrej?

1. Nadir Godrej, 73, is the younger sibling of Adi Godrej. He holds a one-fifth share in the assets of the Godrej Group. He is currently serving as the chairman and managing director of Godrej Industries and also chairs the agribusiness unit Godrej Agrovet.

2. Nadir Godrej joined the family enterprise over four decades ago. He has been to MIT and also has a Master of Science degree from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

3. He serves as a non-executive director for several companies, including Godrej & Boyce Co Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

4. Nadir Godrej has been honoured with the ‘Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite' and ‘Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur' by the French Government. He also received the Global Lifetime Achievement Award, OTAI Lifetime Achievement Award, Chemtech CEW Leadership & Excellence Award, and Chemexcil Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and 2013.

5. Nadir Godrej is also a poet and has authored two poetry collections – ‘Life and Other Poems' and ‘Nadir Godrej The Poet.'