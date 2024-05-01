Explained: Why The Godrej Family Split Their 127-Year Business Empire

This split represents a division between two branches of the founding family.

The founding family of the 127-year-old Godrej Group has agreed to split the conglomerate. In this division, Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir will retain ownership of Godrej Industries, which includes five listed firms. Meanwhile, their cousins, Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna, will take over the unlisted Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates.

This split represents a division between two branches of the founding family. Adi Godrej (82) and Nadir (73) will lead one side, while Jamshyd Godrej (75) and Smita Crishna (74) will oversee the other, as outlined in a statement released by the group.

The rationale behind this split, according to the family's statement, is described as an "ownership realignment" of their shareholdings in the Godrej companies.

"The realignment has been arrived at in a respectful and mindful way to maintain harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members. This will help maximize strategic direction, focus, and agility, and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders," the statement read.

Division of Assets

The split entails dividing the conglomerate into two distinct entities:

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG): This arm, controlled by Jamshyd Godrej and his immediate family, encompasses Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates. GEG operates across multiple industries, including aerospace, aviation, defence, furniture, IT software, and real estate. Notably, it holds a significant land bank, including prime property in Mumbai.

Godrej Industries Group (GIG): Led by Nadir Godrej and involving Adi Godrej and their immediate families, GIG comprises the listed companies within the conglomerate, such as Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet, and Astec Lifesciences.

The split also involves succession planning within each entity. Pirojsha Godrej, son of Adi Godrej, is slated to assume a leadership role within GIG, succeeding Nadir Godrej as the chairperson in August 2026.