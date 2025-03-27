"Thank God I Am Not Married": Bageshwar Baba On Meerut Murder Case

The murder case in Meerut, in which a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover, shows a fault in upbringing and families must follow the teachings of Shri Ramcharitmanas to ensure proper values in their children, religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has said.

The preacher, also known as Bageshwar Baba, was responding to the media's questions on the grisly murder case. Starting his response cheekily, he said, "Right now, blue drum is famous in India and many husbands are in shock." He was referring to the plastic drum that was used to bury Meerut victim Saurabh Rajput's body parts in cement. "Thank God, I am not married," he added, with a laugh.

"The Meerut incident is unfortunate. Declining family system, the advent of Western culture and the affairs of married men or women are destroying families. This shows a lack of values. If anyone's son or daughter is doing such acts, it means there is a lack of upbringing. Therefore, to build a cultured family, every Indian must take the help of Shri Ramcharitmanas," he told reporters.

Saurabh's wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have been arrested for allegedly murdering him, chopping up his body into 15 pieces and sealing them in a drum with wet cement.

The investigation has revealed that Muskaan and Sahil were drug addicts and feared that Saurabh might put an end to their sessions. Saurabh, who worked in London, was home to celebrate his six-year-old daughter's birthday when he was murdered.

The chilling crime came to light when Muskaan confessed before her parents and they took her to the police station. The two are currently in a Meerut prison.