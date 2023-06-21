Meerut Lawyer, 67, Arrested For Raping Minor Office Assistant

The girl was reported missing in the last week of May and rescued on June 16. (Representational)

A 67-year-old advocate was arrested today for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The accused, Ramesh Chandra Gupta, is a former vice-president of the Meerut Bar Association. He was removed from the position and expelled from the association on June 12 after the matter came to light, they said.

The girl worked as an assistant in Gupta's office, according to police.

Superintendent of Police (city) Piyush Kumar Singh said that, in the last week of May, the girl was reported missing by her family members, who lodged a complaint at Daurala police station.

She was rescued on June 16. Her statement was recorded before a magistrate, he said.

Police launched a hunt for Gupta and raided his residence. He was arrested on Wednesday. He has been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP said.

In her statement, the girl also named two other people. Evidence is being gathered against them and action will be initiated on the basis of that, Mr Singh said.

