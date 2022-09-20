Medical Student Jumps Off Hotel After Being Spurned By A Girl, Dies: Cops

The student jumped off the window and died on the spot. (Representational)

A 19-year-old medical student from West Bengal allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of a hotel in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after being spurned by a girl, police said on Tuesday.

The man, a resident of Bankura district in West Bengal, was a medical student at a college in Bengaluru.

He met the girl from Chatra, who is studying in Hazaribag town, when she went to Purulia district in West Bengal for a one-year course, police said.

The man checked into the hotel on Sunday, and wanted to meet the girl. After continued cajoling, she agreed to meet him at the hotel on Monday evening, they said.

The man soon started blackmailing her, forcing her to accept him as her boyfriend. She then tried to escape but the room was locked, following which she started to scream, they added.

Hearing her screams, the hotel staff tried to open the door, but they failed. In the meantime, the man broke a glass and injured the girl, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Mahesh Prajapati said.

It is suspected that he jumped off the window following this, fearing that he may be handed over to the police, the officer said.

He died on the spot, while the girl was admitted to the Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital.

Mr Prajapati said he met the girl at the hospital, where she is responding to treatment and is out of danger.

The girl used to talk to the man regularly over the phone, she told the police.

The hotel room has been sealed, and Mandi's clothes and other belongings have been seized, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said.

