Medical Student Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra's Latur, Says Police

Police said that Bhagwat Sunil Badewas a very bright student in his school days. (Representational)

A third year MBBS student of a private college has allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Wednesday.

The dead student was identified by the police as Bhagwat Sunil Bade (21), a resident of Devdahiphal village in adjoining Beed district, but the reason for his extreme step was not yet known.

According to the police, Bhagwat Sunil Bade was a very bright student in his school days and had got admission in the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course at the MIT Medical College in Latur on his merit.

The 21-year-old student had secured good marks in the first two years and was in the third year of MBBS, they said.

He was staying in a boys hostel located outside the college campus on Ambajogai Road, the police said.

A police team visited the hostel and conducted a 'panchnama' (spot inspection), and the student's body was handed over to his family members on Wednesday morning after a postmortem.

According to his friends, Bhagwat Sunil Bade had not been regularly attending classes and had come back to the college after a three-day visit to his village last week.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vivekananda Chowk police station, the police said.

An investigation was underway to find out the reason for the suicide, said Police Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar.

