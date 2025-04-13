Medi JARVIS, A Robotic Surgery Machine, Launched In Assam: What It Is

The country is set to take a major step forward in medical technology with the launch of the Made-in-India robotic surgery system, Medi JARVIS, today. The surgical machine will be unveiled in Assam, at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

Developed domestically, the robot is expected to revolutionise the way complex surgeries are conducted. It is designed to aid doctors in carrying out intricate medical procedures with greater precision and efficiency.

Sharing the development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Medi JARVIS to aid the Iron Men and Women of real life- doctors! We are all set to dedicate the Made in India Robotic Surgery Machine at the State Cancer Institute tomorrow which can execute complex surgeries with ease."

He also posted images from the facility, calling them the "first glimpses."

Medi JARVIS to aid the Iron Men and Women of real life- doctors!



We are all set to dedicate the Made in India, Robotic Surgery Machine at the State Cancer Institute tomorrow which can execute complex surgeries with ease.



First glimpses ???? pic.twitter.com/5pAMCPiGN2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2025

The launch of Medi JARVIS is being seen as a boost to India's growing capabilities in the field of advanced medical technologies, and a moment of pride for Assam in particular.

In December 2023, approval for the system was received from the Director of Medical Education, Assam. Following the approval, the robotic surgery system was procured and installed at the State Cancer Institute at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Medi JARVIS is a state-of-the-art system in the field of minimally invasive surgery. It provides surgeons with better precision, control and dexterity, according to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital's website. The robotic arms, equipped with surgical instruments and a high-definition 3D camera, allow for complex procedures to be carried out through tiny incisions. This technology is useful in delicate surgeries, such as those in urology, gynaecology, cardiothoracic surgery and oncological procedures.

Robotic surgery marks a leap forward from traditional methods. It offers better precision, clearer visualisation and greater comfort for the surgeon. These improvements make it beneficial for cancer surgeries, where accuracy is key to better patient outcomes.