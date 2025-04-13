SSI Mantra, A Robotic Surgery Machine, Launched In Assam: What It Is

The country is set to take a major step forward in medical technology with the launch of the Made-in-India robotic surgery system, SSI Mantra, today. The surgical machine will be unveiled in Assam, at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

Developed domestically by SS Innovations, the robot is expected to revolutionise the way complex surgeries are conducted. It is designed to aid doctors in carrying out intricate medical procedures with greater precision and efficiency.

The launch of system is being seen as a boost to India's growing capabilities in the field of advanced medical technologies, and a moment of pride for Assam in particular.

In December 2023, approval for the system was received from the Director of Medical Education, Assam. Following the approval, the robotic surgery system was procured and installed at the State Cancer Institute at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

SSI Mantra is a state-of-the-art system in the field of minimally invasive surgery. It provides surgeons with better precision, control and dexterity, according to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital's website. The robotic arms, equipped with surgical instruments and a high-definition 3D camera, allow for complex procedures to be carried out through tiny incisions. This technology is useful in delicate surgeries, such as those in urology, gynaecology, cardiothoracic surgery and oncological procedures.

Robotic surgery marks a leap forward from traditional methods. It offers better precision, clearer visualisation and greater comfort for the surgeon. These improvements make it beneficial for cancer surgeries, where accuracy is key to better patient outcomes.