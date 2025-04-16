Gurugram Air Hostess Claims Sexual Assault In ICU, Hospital Responds, Police Probe

A trainee air hostess admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital on April 5 has claimed she was sexually harassed while in a semi-conscious condition in the intensive care unit, or ICU.

In a complaint filed last week, 24 hours after she told her husband of the alleged sexual assault, the woman said she was unable to resist her attacker's advances because of her "weakened condition". She also claimed two nurses were present at the time but did not intervene.

The hospital released a statement on Monday (i.e., April 15) acknowledging the allegation had been made and that it is "fully cooperating with investigations conducted by the relevant authorities".

The hospital said CCTV footage and the woman's medical files had been shared with the police, and also pointed out "no allegations have been substantiated at this stage".

According to the complaint, the woman was first admitted to a smaller hospital.

This was after she nearly drowned in a swimming pool while undergoing training.

She was transferred to Medanta on April 5, where she reportedly underwent emergency treatment, including going on a ventilator, for over a week. The alleged assault - by a ward staffer - was on April 6.

She was discharged a week later, on April 13, and filed her complaint on April 14.

Assistant Sub Inspector Sandeep of Gurugram Police confirmed to reporters that a case had been filed - at the Sadarpur Police Station - and said an investigation had been launched.

"A woman filed a complaint on April 14 at Sadarpur Police Station. The complainant said she was on a ventilator during the incident... that was unconscious at the time of the incident. She also said two staff nurses were talking to each other (during the incident)," he said.

"The victim also said she was in a semi-conscious condition... CCTV footage from the hospital is being checked by the police. The case is being investigated," he said.