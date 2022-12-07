"Need Centre's Cooperation, PM's Blessing": Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Win

Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP wanted to work with other parties to clean up Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal said he needed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessing and the Centre's cooperation after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi civic body election today, ending the BJP's 15-year-run.

"I love you too," the Delhi Chief Minister said, thanking Delhi for the huge win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

AAP's victory gives it a "double engine" government for the first time in the capital, where it has been in power since 2015.

The party has accused the BJP of blocking its schemes through its government at the Centre and its control over the civic body.

"We need the central government's help. We need the PM and Centre's aashirvad (blessing)," Mr Kejriwal said.