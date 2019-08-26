Mayawati Targets Rahul Gandhi And Co Over Srinagar Visit Amid Kashmir Row

Mayawati hit out at opposition leaders for trying to enter Srinagar without the centre's permission

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati today targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition politicians who attempted to visit Srinagar on Saturday, demonstrating, once again, an opposition divided on the government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of tweets, she accused the leaders of giving the centre a chance to do politics on the subject.

The opposition group should have put more thought to it before taking on the tour, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader said in tweets that once again endorsed the centre's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"Didn't the recent visit of the Congress and other party leaders to Kashmir without permission give the Centre and the Governor a chance to do politics? It would have been appropriate if they had thought about it a bit before going there," Mayawati tweeted.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader said Bhimrao Ambedkar had been a supporter of equality, unity and integrity of India and that is why he was not in favour of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir. "This was the reason why BSP supported the removal of this Article," said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"After the end of Article 370, about 69 years after the implementation of the Constitution in the country, it will take some time for the situation to become normal there. It is better to wait a bit, as has been accepted by the court as well," she said.

A delegation of opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi had gone to Srinagar on Saturday to see the ground situation in the region. They were, however, not allowed to step out of the Srinagar airport and were sent back within an hour.

The support of parties like Mayawati's BSP, the Biju Janata Dal, AIADMK, Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party, N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party helped the government clear in parliament its radical move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union Territories.

The Congress and the Left were among the parties that have remained firmly opposed to the manner in which the government moved on its decision, imposing massive restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and detaining scores of politicians.

