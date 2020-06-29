Mayawati Says 'Stand With BJP' On China Border Crisis

Mayawati criticised the centre for the daily fuel price hikes (File)

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati is the latest opposition leader to file away her animosity with the ruling BJP and come out in its support on the China tension. In a statement today, she alleged "politics by the BJP and Congress", which, she said, was of great concern.

"Bahujan Samaj Party stands with Bharatiya Janata Party on the India-China border issue. Politics being done by BJP and Congress by levelling accusations at each other over India-China border issue is not in the interest of the nation. It is a matter of great concern," said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"China can take advantage of this situation. Other issues are being ignored and citizens of our country are losing because of such politics," she said.

The BSP chief said her party was formed because of the Congress's failure to do anything for neglected sections of people, including backward castes and tribals, when it was in power. "I want to tell BJP and Congress that BSP is not a toy for anyone. It's an independent party formed at the national level."

Aiming a particularly sharp attack on the Congress on the crisis of migrants stranded far from home by the coronavirus lockdown, Mayawati said if the party had done anything for the migrants, they wouldn't have gone to different states for looking for jobs. "BJP should learn something from Congress and should not repeat what they did. They will have to work really hard to make India 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), publicity isn't all," Mayawati said, also criticising the centre for the daily fuel price hikes.

Mayawati's searing attack signals further isolation of the Congress and its top leader Rahul Gandhi on the crisis at the border with China, where 20 soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops on June 15.

At a recent all-party meeting, where most opposition leaders said they would stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on China, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had emerged as the lone voice raising tough questions.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comments on Friday appeared to be directed at these leaders. "I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," she had tweeted.

Significant among the opposition leaders expressing support for the government was NCP leader Sharad Pawar, a Congress ally in Maharashtra.

"We cannot forget what happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 sq km of our territory. At present, I do not know if they occupied any land, but while discussing this we need to remember the past. National security matters shouldn't be politicised," Mr Pawar said on Sunday, referring to the India-China clash during Congress icon Jawaharlal Nehru's rule in what is seen as a fairly blunt message for Rahul Gandhi.