Mayawati Says Her Party BSP Will Not Ally With Congress In Any State

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: UP leader Mayawati said her party won't ally with the Congress in any state

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati today vowed that her party BSP or Bahujan Samaj Party would not tie-up with the Congress in "any state". The announcement came in a press statement after Mayawati's meeting with top BSP leaders this morning.

As the BSP and Samajwadi Party buried their rivalry and formed an alliance to take on the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the April-May national election, Mayawati's firm veto kept the Congress out.

She said it was because it had been seen during past tie-ups that the Congress had failed to transfer its votes to the BSP. "We see no benefit from tying up with the Congress," she had said in January, announcing the alliance with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav by her side.

Mayawati, however, has been upset with the Congress over failed attempts to agree on a seat sharing arrangement before the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan elections.

