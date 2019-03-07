Sonia Gandhi, Rahul In Congress Lok Sabha Polls List; No Priyanka Yet

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonia Gandhi (left) and Rahul Gandhi are on Congress first list.

The Congress this evening released its first list for the Lok Sabha elections that are just weeks away, naming four candidates in Gujarat and 11 in Uttar Pradesh. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest from his current seat, Amethi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will fight from Raebareli, the family stronghold that has voted her since 2004.

Amethi and Raebareli are the only seats the Congress had retained in the 80-seat Uttar Pradesh when they were decimated by the BJP in the 2014 general elections.

The first list of 15 candidates does not include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had recently announced her political debut and was made the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. There was earlier speculation that Priyanka Gandhi could contest from her mother's constituency. Priyanka Gandhi has, for years, campaigned from her mother and brother in Raebareli and Amethi.

The Congress had recently announced that it will contest all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh after it was left out of their alliance by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati. The SP-BSP alliance had, however, said they would not field their candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi had last month announced that the party would "play on the front foot in UP".

Also in Congress's first list is senior leader Salman Khursheed, who will contest from Farrukhabad, where he had contested from and lost in 2014. Meanwhile, another senior leader, RPN Singh, will contest from Kushi Nagar.

The other leaders on the list for UP are Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Jitin Prasad from Dhaurahra, Annu Tandon from Unnao, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Brij Lal Khabri from Jalaun and Nirmal Khatri from Faizabad.

In Gujarat, senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki will contest from Anand. He had won the Lok Sabha elections from Anand in 2004 and 2009. But he lost to Dilipbhai Patel of the BJP in 2014.

Raju Parmar will contest the elections from Ahmedabad West seat, Prashant Patel will contest from Vadodara, and Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa will contest from Chhota Udaipur seat.